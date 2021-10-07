Study to see if mask-wearing at school can be scrapped, Chris Fearne says

The health authorities will be conducting a study during October-November in schools to determine whether masks need to be worn in during the second semester, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced on Thursday.

Fearne said that although mask-wearing in schools "seems necessary", the health authorities are currently gathering data on COVID-19 cases.

The health minister also announced that healthcare workers, care home workers, teachers, and various government workers would receive the COVID-19 booster from December. Fearne said the roll-out for the elderly and immunocompromised would continue.

Fearne said 20,000 third doses of the vaccine have been administered up until Wednesday.

He also said that the booster roll-out had been a success, and as such, hospitalisations had steadily been decreasing. On Thursday, there were nine cases at Mater Dei Hospital, one of which was in the ITU.

Fearne said that 71% of those who are immunosuppressed have also received the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far.

The health minister also said that from today Malta would recognise those travellers who have only received a single dose of the vaccine and will allow them to enter the country.

He said these people would then be vaccinated with the second dose here in Malta.

Daily COVID-19 cases

On Thursday, 19 cases were registered, along with 15 recoveries. The number of active cases now stands at 271.

No new deaths were registered, leaving the total number of deaths at 459.

Until yesterday 834,543 COVID-19 vaccines were administered.