Social housing waiting list halved since 2017, Housing Authority says

The Housing Authority said that the waiting list has been halved since 2017 and that by the end of 2022, the waiting list should be less than 800 people.

It said that the waiting list amounted to 3,288 in 2017, and will drop by 60% by the end of this year to 1,321. 279 families will move into their new home early in 2022 at the new sites in Birkirkara, Attard, Żebbuġ, Siġġiewi, Żurrieq, Kirkop and Qrendi.

"This was thanks to the profiling study, the building of 1700 new homes, 700 allocations in the last three years from existing vacant homes that were restored, the Specialised Housing Programmes, the Rent Benefit and home repairs," stated the Housing Authority.

It remarked that the applicants will be notified in advance when and where they will be entering their new home.

Minister for Social Accommodation Roderick Galdes announced the strategy for the allocation of social housing until 2023.

“In the housing sector we are not only giving a key to a new home but a key to a new and stronger life [...] we transformed housing policy from an area dictated by the rules of management by crisis and generic solutions, to one guided by the principles of management by design which addresses the root of social challenges,” stated Galdes.

Leonid McKay, the Housing Authority’s Chief Executive said he is satisfied that “the number of people knocking on the Housing Authority’s door was reduced by more than half of what it was four years ago.”

McKay emphasised that the application process is rather strenuous in order to ensure that those who are being allocated a new unit are really in need.

He announced that “from next January any new contract will remain a lease and will not be sold. Leased places should no longer be given as if there were a life-long donation.”