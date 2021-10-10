Prime Minister promises 'realistic' budget, slams PN for lack of unity

Tomorrow’s budget will be realistic and democratic, the fruit of several consultation exercises, the Prime Minister said during a phone-in interview on Sunday.

Speaking on the PL-owned ONE radio, PM Robert Abela said that the coming budget will lay out a realistic plan for how government will spend its finances during 2022.

“I dare say this budget was among the budgets that saw most consultation beforehand. We made sure to speak with different stakeholders who presented what they think the country needs, as well as their own sector,” he said.

Abela briefly referred to a cabinet meeting he held yesterday, during which ministers were joined by the Labour Party’s parliamentary group.

“It was another positive meeting between a untied team, where everyone brought their ideas to design a policy that will improve people’s lives,” he said.

Here, Abela threw a jab at the Nationalist Party. While boasting of his party’s unity and harmony, he criticised the PN for not having their house in order.

“The Nationalist Party does not present itself at any level, and this is why people can’t risk putting their future in the PN’s hands – a party that is not even capable of bringing their own team together.”

Abela went on to list several reforms and figures to highlight different social justice successes achieved by the Labour Party while in government. He recalled that Malta’s poverty and social exclusion rate is at its lowest standing in recorded history, and that the social housing waiting list has dropped significantly since 2013.

“Still, people who face certain challenges need to be helped,” he said.

Abela added that his Labour government will aim towards bettering the income of pensioners, recalling that it was the Labour Party that introduced tax rebates on pension income.