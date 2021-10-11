Camilleri rails at book council for not according him lifetime achievement award

The former executive chairman of the National Book Council claims he will take legal action unless the new executive committee does not submit itself to a vote of approval by the National Congress of Writers.

Mark Camilleri, who was replaced at the helm of the NBC after being appointed to the position in 2013, fired off any angry email in response to a first communication mailed to the council’s stakeholders in the publishing industry by his successor, Mark Anthony Camilleri.

At loggerheads with the Labour administration and claiming he had been “dishonourably discharged”, Camilleri claimed the government-appointed committee had to submit itself to a vote by all industry stakeholders. “If it does not call an election within 30 days, the committee should immediately resign,” he declared.

At law the committee is appointed by the education minister, but Camilleri had previously attempted to introduce an election for writers and publishers to appoint the next head of the NBC, and to have the Council implemented its legal mandate through the National Congress of Writers.

“You can stuff your greetings up your ass,” Camilleri fired off in an email to his successor and copied to members of the book industry, in which he listed his achievements in obtaining higher royalties for writers, publishing subsidies and acquisition drives, and other legal campaigns.

Camilleri complained that the Council had refused to award him its lifetime achievement award, the Premju ghall-Kontribut tul il-Ħajja. “My successor said he has discretion in who gets awarded this prize when, if you read the rules, it is the Council who decides, not him.” The lifetime achievement award carries a €4,000 prize and is awarded to a writer who has given a notable contribution to the fields of literature or book publishing.

Camilleri claimed even the appointment of his namesake was an attempt at ridiculing him or stultifying the sale of his books (both Camilleris are authors, the former chairman a historian, his successor a writer of detective fiction). “Today I’m in the situation where in order for my work to be given its deserved recognition, there must literally be a change in government administration.”

Camilleri also said his successor had requested that the Council’s book reviewer does not carry out a review of his new book, A Rentseeker’s Paradise, in which he takes to task the Muscat administration on various acts of corruption.

“According to him it contains ‘allegations’. This decision prejudices me by benefiting my competitors at my expense since I depend exclusively on the book market. He is indeed incompetent: this is his first job in the book industry, he is a headmaster, a profession that has nothing to do with what the NBC needs. The NBC takes care of an industry, it’s no school. You need to know what a P&L sheet is, margin cost, ROI, ROR, you need to know accounting, the legal framework, the industry… and not how to teach kids. I would not have picked this man had he applied for a job at the NBC, least of all pick him for an executive role.”

Camilleri also criticised the choice of the entire executive committee by calling all appointees, bar that of deputy chairperson Mark Vella, “labourites to the core”.