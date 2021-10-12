Employers want right to apply zero-tolerance approach to cannabis use at workplace

Employers want to have the right to apply a zero-tolerance approach to the use of cannabis at the workplace as they raise concerns over ‘ambiguous’ reform.

The Malta Chamber of Commerce said on Tuesday that the proposed law to legalise cannabis use within limits fails to consider health and safety issues at the workplace.

“This has resulted in an ambiguous bill which lacks the necessary safeguards to curtail the potential negative social and economic impact that this legislation may bring,” the Chamber said.

The organisation also raised concern over the law’s apparent lack of quality standards for cannabis.

“Whilst there is some room for a responsible cannabis authority to pose reasonable requirements on the quality and safety of the legalised product, safety should be a foremost consideration for government, and minimum acceptable standards should be included in the original Bill,” the Chamber said.

It warned that should the Bill become law without amendments it will allow the legalisation of cannabis products “without having catered for the legal and safe supply of cannabis products through a well-regulated market”.

“The Malta Chamber calls on the government and Opposition to amend the Bill to ensure that the resulting legislation is guided by a well-researched and evidence-based plan to procure cannabis seeds with safe THC levels and cannabis products free of harmful substances for home growers and members of cannabis organisations,” the employers’ body said.

Last week, government unveiled a Bill that will allow the possession of up to 7g of cannabis, home growing of four plants and the creation of associations that would be able to sell cannabis.