Standards chief finds no ethics breach in Joseph Muscat’s castle holiday gift in Italy

No breach of ethics was committed when Joseph Muscat accepted a trip to Italy funded by LifeStar Holdings owner Pietro Catalfamo, according to the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life.

After an initial complaint was filed by independent candidate Arnold Cassola, the Commissioner has ruled that the former Prime Minister was not obliged to refuse or declare the holiday.

In turn, the Commissioner opted not to uphold the complaint.

It was alleged in the complaint that Joseph Muscat’s holiday to Italy was paid for by Pietro Catalfamo, the owner of LifeStar Holdings, formerly Global Capital, a company quoted on Malta’s Stock Exchange.

Catalfamo was also the owner of the Castello di Collalto Sabino, where Muscat and his family spent their holiday.

According to the Commissioner, the holiday had taken place on an invitation from Diane Izzo, a well-known businesswoman who organized a party at the venue for her relatives and close friends.

Izzo negotiated an arrangement with Catalfamo whereby she paid for catering and was allowed free accommodation at the castle for her guests, including the Muscat family.

At the time of the holiday, Muscat was still a member of parliament.

The Commissioner argued that the current code of ethics for MPs does not allow them to accept gifts from persons or entities who have an interest in the legislation being debated in parliament. In turn, MPs who travel abroad must declare the trip if it is paid for by such third parties.

In this case, the Commissioner ruled that no law then under consideration in parliament affected Diane Izzo’s personal or commercial interests.

However, the Commissioner reiterated that the code of ethics for MPs regulates gift-giving in too limited a manner.

He pointed out that the provisions do not apply if MPs are given benefits in connection with their role in the enactment of past legislation, or to pave the way for legislation still to be presented in parliament.

Nor do the provisions apply if MPs are given benefits in connection with other parliamentary activities, such as a resolution to transfer public land to the private sector.

In July 2020, the Commissioner had recommended that MPs be prohibited from accepting gifts, benefits or hospitality if they would thereby be placed under an obligation in the performance of their duties, or if they would reasonably be seen to be placed under such an obligation.

He had also recommended that MPs should be required to declare any gift exceeding €250 in value that was given to them on account of their parliamentary or political actiities.