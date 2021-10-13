Gozitan public sector workers in Malta almost triple since 2013

1,379 Gozitans were engaged in the public sector in Malta during 2020, almost triple the number employed in 2013.

Prime Minister Robert Abela presented the figures in parliament, in response to a question by PN MP Chris Said, who requested data covering 2013 to the present day.

The data shows a clear upward trend during the Labour Party's tenure in government. While 1,379 Gozitan workers were engaged last year, only 542 Gozitans were employed in the public sector in Malta in 2013.

The largest jump came in 2014, a year after the change in government, where a 75% increase was registered. The figures for 2021 have not been provided.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said last month that recent trends of Gozitan private sector employees moving to public sector employment was “worrying” for government. This was also highlighted by the Gozo Business Chamber.

In 2017, MaltaToday had reported that over 1,000 Gozitans of voting age were recruited into jobs with the government or subcontracted agencies in Gozo just weeks before the June 3 election.