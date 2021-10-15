US embassy calls for 'credible' conclusion of investigations into Caruana Galizia murder

The United States Embassy has called for a "thorough, transparent, timely, and credible conclusion" to the investigations into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Four years after the journalist was murdered in a powerful car bomb outside her home, the embassy said it supports the rule of law and the role of the free press.

“We reiterate that strong judicial processes and accountability are essential to the just conclusion to this case, which will reassure journalists everywhere that their voices are valued. The United States strongly supports the rule of law and the vital role of a free and independent press around the world. We condemn those who would employ violence to silence dissenting voices,” the embassy said in a statement.

Tomorrow marks the fourth anniversary of Caruana Galizia's murder. One man has been convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison after admitting his involvement in the crime but proceedings against six others are continuing, including the alleged mastermind Yorgen Fenech.

The embassy said it stands with the Daphne Caruana Galizia family, the media, and civil society in their efforts to ensure that justice is served.

Meanwhile, in a statement commemorating Daphne's work and life, the Daphne Foundation called for an independent committee to implement the public inquiry's recommendations on improving press freedom.

The foundation said the public inquiry into the assassination handed Malta a historic opportunity to transform itself.

Four years on since the murder, the foundation remembered her life and work with both sorrow and gratitude. It renewed the committment to ensuring justice for her murder and for lessons to be learnt from her death.

The foundation, which was set up by the Caruana Galizia family in the aftermath of the murder, remarked how the public inquiry found the State responsible for her murder and handed Malta "a historic opportunity to transform itself from the country known for the bomb blast that took Daphne’s life, to a country recognised for its response to that trauma".

“The objectives of the reforms recommended by the inquiry and their fundamental importance to the country are clear: a truly free and independent press is essential to a functioning democracy and it must be robustly supported and protected. Malta must – if its tradition of democracy is to survive – create and maintain an enabling environment in which the press is able to fulfil this essential democratic function.”

It added that work on enabling press freedom should bring about cultural, political and legislative reform and that it must be led by an independent committee of international and Maltese experts. It also advocated for non-legislative reforms such as on appropriate protection mechanisms for journalists, as well as measures to address the negative and prejudicial political rhetoric targeting the press.

“Apart from having the necessary integrity and independence from government, as a minimum these criteria should include expertise in the role of media in a democracy and expertise in constitutional reform to entrench press freedom as the fourth pillar of democracy.”

It also mentioned how the inquiry report speaks of the fight against corruption and money laundering, “which is where the threat to journalism in Malta and most of Europe is strongest”. The Daphne foundation stressed on the importance of a strong press and the prosecutions for the corruption that paved the way to Daphne’s murder.

“Daphne’s assassination followed decades of abuse. It occurred within a climate of impunity and negative rhetoric directed against Daphne and other journalists in Malta. Today, her family calls upon the government of Malta to unequivocally condemn the climate of impunity and negative rhetoric identified by the public inquiry, which dehumanised her. Daphne’s family must also have meaningful involvement in what comes next.”

“The family counts on the Prime Minister to consult with them and civil society on the foundational principles for the independent committee, and on meaningful terms of reference to implement those principles. This consultation process is an essential first step before the proposed roles of the committee members are formulated and consulted upon.”