Reforms needed to better protect journalists’ safety - Human Rights Commissioner

Malta should “swiftly start putting in place” the reforms proposed by the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry to ensure journalists’ safety, Human Rights Commissioner Dunja Mijatović said.

The Council of Europe human rights chief said the implementation of recommendations made by the public inquiry report should be a top priority for the Maltese government.

Mijatović made her remarks following a visit to Malta between 11 and 16 October.

She called for reforms to address mistrust in the media and ensure the protection of journalists. “This should begin with a co-ordinated response to threats and harassment against journalists, including online, in order to provide adequate protection measures.”

Mijatović said more awareness-raising among the police was required and said dialogue between law enforcement and media professionals was vital.

The COE Human Rights Commissioner said the Freedom of Information Act should be strengthened to ensure that journalists have access to accurate and timely information.

“Recent initiatives to address the problems arising from the use of vexatious lawsuits, commonly known as SLAPPs are encouraging,” she said, adding that the authorities should ensure that relevant legislation is adopted without delay.