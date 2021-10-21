Maltese travel choices to be tracked in national survey that will pave way for metro

A household survey focussed on transport is expected to provide the government with data that will inform the move towards cleaner transport means, including the metro, Ian Borg said.

“Certain decisions such as the metro require large amounts of data to test, and the data from this survey will allow us to further refine the current proposal”, the Transport Minister said.

The National Transport Household survey, conducted every 10 years, is now in its fourth edition. It will be done digitally in collaboration between the Transport Ministry and the National Statistics Office (NSO).

It is designed to get a picture of the current travel patterns and behaviour of the Maltese.

Borg added that the survey will help with the plans for the future and provide guidelines for the best natural shift towards clean transport.

“Many changes have taken place in the last 10 years and specifically in recent years we have witnessed several improvements in the transport sector. We have given more opportunities and incentivised people to use other sustainable means of transport. Free public transport will be provided for everyone,” Borg said.

The data which will be collected by the NSO, will help introduce new measures and policies that will be included in the Transport Master Plan update by 2030, which will be fundamental in helping meet the EU's environmental targets.

The first part of the survey, related to the members and vehicles of each household, is to be completed before 17 November. The second part asks every member of the household above the age of 14 to record the travel movements on 17 November.

In order to participate in the survey, one can visit the website or call on 80074474.

