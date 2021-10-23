X Factor star overwhelmed by Malta support after harassment incident

British singer Lucy Spraggan said she was overwhelmed by the support from the Maltese public after she disclosed that she had experienced harassment and homophobia in Malta.

Spraggan, who featured on the X Factor UK in 2012, said her holiday in Malta only lasted two and a half days. The singer said that she had been looking forward to visiting the island because it had been portrayed as LGBT friendly and progressive. However, she said reality was far different and that they experienced rampant homophobia throughout their holiday.

“I have been blown away by the incredible influx of love from the Maltese community who are so upset by our experience, including the minister for equality in Malta. So many kind words and apologies on behalf of the homophobic and misogynistic men we came across,” stated Spraggan.

She wrote on Instagram that although understands that her experience might have been different than that of others, “YOUR lived experience does not affect MY lived experience. It never will”. Spraggan had harsh words for those that were skeptical of her ordeal and those that showed no empathy.

She thanked Equality Minister Owen Bonnici who had personally wrote to Spraggan on Instagram that “Isolated acts do not represent the majority of Maltese and Gozitans”

"I have nothing more to say about our experience, but alongside it I do hope that my post opened up conversation around the fact that as an LGBTQ+ person, and as two women travelling, I have to extensively research my holiday destinations to ensure we will be safe wherever we go," Spraggan said.