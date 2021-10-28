[WATCH] Bernard Grech challenges Abela to take action against Karl Stagno Navarra

Opposition leader Bernard Grech challenged Robert Abela to take action against Karl Stagno Navarra after he condemned the TV presenter's media 'collusion' allegations.

“We believe in the rule of law and the freedom of expression. The Prime Minister did well to condemn Karl Stagno Navarra but should now take action against him,” Grech said.

On Thursday, Grech met with the Repubblika activists who are participating in a 72-hour sit-down protest in front of the police headquarters. He said that the age of impunity is over and that no one should be victimised for protesting.

He said that it is unacceptable for anyone to attack the independent media or those who are civically and peacefully protesting.

In his TV programme Pjazza, Karl Stagno Navarra had a dig at activists participating in the protest, briefly targetting a journalist who he subtly alleged was colluding with them.

“Any attack on the independent media is an attack on the whole nation,” Grech said.

He added that the Nationalist Party does not always agree with Repubblika and their methods. However, no one should be victimised. “If we accept this behaviour, Daphne Caruana Galizia would have died in vain.”

Grech said that Konrad Mizzi has been evading justice for a long time and that the PN will keep pressuring him to answer in front of the PAC committee for his “corrupt dealings”. Grech challenged the Labour Party on Mizzi and questioned why an independent MP is being “continuously defended by the Prime Minister and the Labour Party.”

Grech said that he has faith in Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà but reminded him that no one is above the law. “This country deserves the truth and we have to work together for a fairer country”.

On the other hand, Repubblika president Robert Aquilina reminded him that the civil society held continuous protests two years ago, and managed to bring down the Prime Minister.

This, he said, is why Repubblika believes in the effectiveness of such demonstrations.