Updated | Jason Azzopardi stands by claims that Rosianne Cutajar swore at him

Jason Azzopardi will not retract claims that Rosianne Cutajar swore at him in a 2018 parliamentary debate, despite having breached parliamentary privilege when doing so.

"You can't hide the truth. I am so sure of where the truth lies that I won't even appeal the ruling," he wrote on Facebook in reaction to the ruling.

Azzopardi plans on having Yorgen Fenech, Diane Izzo, Edward Zammit Lewis, Keith Schembri and Joseph Muscat, among others, to testify before the privileges committee that will review the issue.

Speaker Anglu Farrugia ruled on Tuesday that Azzopardi breached privilege by alleging that Rosianne Cutajar used vulgar language against him three years ago during a parliamentary debate.

The ruling is a result of a complaint filed by Cutajar on Monday, which centred on a Facebook post uploaded by Azzopardi.

In it, he claimed that Cutajar spoke vulgarly against him during a parliamentary debate three years ago.

The Speaker ruled that there was a prima facie breach of privilege when he uploaded the post.

He based his ruling on the transcripts of the heated debate, arguing that nothing in the transcripts could have backed up Azzopardi’s claims.

There were no complaints raised on vulgar language, nor any interruptions, the Speaker argued.

In light of the ruling, Jason Azzopardi will be formally requested to retract his statement.

The 2018 parliamentary debate saw MPs go head-to-head on the Dubai-based company 17 Black.

It was held after Yorgen Fenech was revealed to be the owner of 17 Black.

The secret company was set up to transfer money into the offshore company accounts owned by former minister Konrad Mizzi and ex-chief of staff Keith Schembri.

Rosianne Cutajar enjoyed a very close relationship with Yorgen Fenech. Cutajar allegedly received some €50,000 while acting as a broker to Fenech in securing a property deal.

She denied this, but admitted to receiving €9,000 in cash from Fenech as a birthday gift.