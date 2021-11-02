Council of Europe: monitors welcome Malta progress but want parliament reform

The co-rapporteurs of the Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) have advised that parliament reforms should be carried out while welcoming the island's progress in strengthening judicial independence.

In a periodic review of Malta, the co-rapporteurs called for a profound reform of the Maltese parliament to strengthen parliamentary oversight of the executive.

It said that a full-time parliament should be established with sufficient autonomous capacity to fulfil its legislative and oversight functions properly in an increasingly complex and interlinked society.

"The rapporteurs noted the custom of MPs holding secondary jobs and functions in state institutions and agencies that they are supposed to oversee, with the inherent risks of conflict of interest and corruption."

Therefore it called for the drawing up of a clear list of positions and functions that are incompatible with the role of MP.

As it stands, MPs who are not Cabinet members are considered part-time employees, and as such, they are free to occupy roles in both the private and public sectors.

The person of trust system needs to be addressed urgently

Furthermore, the co-rapporteurs said the number of persons of trust should be limited to a small number with clearly defined and regulated positions.

Simultaneously it welcomed reforms implemented by the authorities to strengthen judicial independence and the system of checks and balances in the country.

However, it also noted that more work needed to be done to address the deficiencies and shortcomings showcased by the Venice Commission and the Independent Public Inquiry.

The co-rapporteurs also mentioned women's rights and the situation regarding irregular migrants and refugees.

It said it intended to prepare its report on Malta's honouring of membership obligations early in 2022, with a view to presenting its report to the PACE plenary in April 2022.