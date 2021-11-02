Malta doubles contribution to green climate fund, Abela warns of ‘grave danger’ for small islands

Malta will double its contribution to the green climate fund in solidarity with developing countries facing disproportionate impacts from climate change, Robert Abela has pledged.

The Prime Minister told the COP26 summit in Glasgow on Tuesday, Malta is committed to offer assistance to small island states that share similar risks from climate change.

Malta currently contributes €100,000 to the green climate fund as part of its international commitment and this is expected to increase to €200,000.

Abela sounded the alarm on the “grave danger” that small island states face in the wake of the destructive impacts of climate change.

World leaders, scientists and campaigners are gathered in Glasgow to discuss measures to keep climate change under control. The summit comes months after a UN report warned that humanity faced “code red” unless urgent measures are taken to slow down global warming.

Abela told summit delegates that everyone has a duty to ensure no coastal state loses any of its rights due to rising sea levels as a result of climate change.

“Malta is committed to offering its assistance to small island developing states. We share similar risks. We live common circumstances,” he said.

Malta wished to share its experiences and lessons to help other small island states achieve a fair and successful decarbonised economy, he added.

Abela underlined Malta’s commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, including a target to cut down emissions by 19% by 2030.

The Prime Minister recalled that Malta had brought climate change to the attention of the UN general assembly in 1988, and his government wanted to live up to this legacy.

“As world leaders, we are here because we recognise that it’s our responsibility to find and implement solutions… Ones that give our children hope for a better future and the serenity of mind that we are committed to walk the talk with real global collaboration,” Abela said.

He insisted that climate change knows no borders, adding that while its implications were universal, its impacts are local.

Solidarity is key to mitigate the impacts of climate change that can have a disproportionate effect on the most vulnerable.