Animal Welfare acted according to law in euthanised pitbulls case, investigation finds

An investigation into the Animal Welfare Directorate and its practice to euthanise severely aggressive dogs has found the agency acted legitimately and in good faith.

The Office of the Commissioner for Animal Welfare commenced the investigation in August after online reports suggested that several pitbull dogs had been put down by the AWD. The dogs were put down due to aggressive behaviour.

The investigation said that despite video and photographic evidence showing some of the dogs in a docile and calm state, in all the cases probed, it was proven that the aggression witnessed at AWD was in fact severe.

All euthanised dogs fell within the red zone of the British Small Animal Veterinary Association (BSAVA) ladder of aggression, with one of the cases exhibiting aggression accompanied by unrelievable physical suffering.

The report stated that between January 2021 and September 2021, AWD took in 231 dogs, nine of which were euthanised for aggressive behaviour. The nine dogs that were euthanised were mostly pitbull mix and large breeds that were considered dangerous by the AWD.

For each of these dogs, AWD provided a detailed incident report signed by three people or a medical report from APH Veterinary Hospital.

The report said that the AWD had a legal, ethical and moral duty to manage unprovoked and grievous attacks on humans and other animals.

However, the Animal Welfare Commissioner said that before any consideration to euthanise is considered, every effort should be made to rehabilitate a dog with aggression issues. The commissioner recommended that AWD's resources need to be reviewed and increased dramatically for this to be done safely and with any degree of success.

"Given the current resources available to AWD, managing these cases appropriately without resorting to euthanasia would have been so restrictive that it would have seriously compromised the dogs' quality of life, the safety of the staff and volunteers, as well as other animals at AWD," the report said.

It went on to say that when euthanasia was performed, it was done to avoid further stress caused by travel and unknown surroundings. "It is the conviction of the board that the procedure was carried out in the most dignified and caring manner," the report found.

Regarding the option of exporting dogs with aggressive behaviour to specialised sanctuaries aboard, the commissioner said while it was discussed and looked promising "theoretically," the investigation concluded that the option remained vague, with no practical or realistic way of it being implemented.

"The allegation that AWD might be implementing a systematic approach to euthanise pitbulls was completely dispelled," the report said.

The commission said that the investigation found that AWD had no planned intention of hiding these cases of euthanasia since in most of the cases the directorate willingly informed the volunteers involved in the matter.

However, the report said the lack of transparency and active communication with the public, in this case, was one of the main reasons that led to such public concern and outrage. The initial social media reports also led to a protest outside AWD's quarters in Luqa.

The report concluded that it was "amply clear" that most persons involved in the investigation shared a "genuine and unpretentious love for animals."

"It is clear to the board that AWD's current management is doing its best to improve the situation and to reverse the unfavourable reputation it inherited," the report said.

READ ALSO: Animal Welfare Directorate denies it puts pitbulls down to sleep because of their breed

Recommendations from the investigation