[WATCH] PN's position is that exotic animals have no place in Malta - Mario Galea

Nationalist MP Mario Galea said that the official position of the Nationalist Party is that exotic animals have no place in cages and in Malta.

Galea was asked on Friday to clarify whether his stand on exotic animals and zoos reflects the PN's own position after he called for immediate regulation of zoos in parliament this week.

"I have been repeating this discourse since 2013 under three leaders and no one censored me. Until anyone comes up with an alternative, this is the official position of the Nationalist Party. I spoke with the experts and should anyone come up with a better alternative, we should hold discussions on the matter," Galea stated.

Government proposed the prohibition of big cat cub petting at zoos in a White Paper published last October. But just 24 hours later, the clause was removed, following outrage by zookeeper Anton Cutajar. Zoo regulations have so far remained the same despite the White Paper proposals, with government saying the feedback is still being analysed.

He alleged that the Labour government retracted the White Paper, after it was bullied by “someone close to the party”, in a clear reference to Cutajar. Galea said the government lost control over the issue and no one knows where it now stands.

He congratulated Commissioner for Animal Welfare Alison Bezzina for her work and said that it does not make sense that she does not have any executive rights. He called for more resources, in order for the investigations to be better sustained.

Galea was addressing a press conference alongside Edwin Vassallo as a reaction to the budget estimates of the agriculture ministry that has under its remit animal welfare.