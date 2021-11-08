Demolition and excavation works to stop at 4pm... but forget the afternoon siesta

Excavation and demolition works can no longer take place after 4pm, the government has announced in an overhaul of working times for the construction industry.

In a statement on Monday, the Environment and Planning Ministry said excavation and demolition works will be able to be carried out between 7:30am and 4pm with no stoppage time in between.

The previous hours were from 8am to 2pm and 4pm to 8pm.

The changes will be published in a legal notice.

The new times will provide reprieve for households in the evening hours but will spell the end of the afternoon siesta.

Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia, together with Construction Parliamentary Secretary Chris Agius said this decision results from continuous work towards a more sustainable industry and within the context of the construction reform.

The ministry said contractors carrying out such works are expected to cooperate in how they organise their respective work sites.