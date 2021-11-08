Pigeon contraception project aims to reduce pest population by almost three quarters

A project aimed at reducing pigeon populations using contraceptive feed has kicked off with the aim of cutting numbers by more than 70%.

The project aims to control pigeon numbers without resorting to cruel means like shooting.

In April 2018, the Environment Ministry had condemned attempts by the Vittoriosa local council to cull unwanted pigeons by shooting them.

Pest Exterminator Arnold Sciberras, who is leading the project, said it a targeted feeding programme of contraceptive-laced feed will use feeding silos to attract the pigeons.

The feral birds will be fed at these stations on a regular basis and in a routine, so that the birds get used to going to the same feeding station at the same time.

Sciberras said this will be a three-year programme. “It might take longer, this is not an issue, but we have to ensure that the nuisance caused by the pigeon doesn’t continue any longer.”

He also said the contraception will not affect racing pigeons, as they are trained to eat from their coop at specific times.

Sciberras also said that for the contraception to work, it has to be ingested over a long period of time by the birds.

“If a racing pigeon accidentally eats the contraceptive-laced food once, it will not affect them,” he said.

