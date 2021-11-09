Planning Authority removes public objections, minister disowns decision

Planning Minister Aaron Farrugia has disassociated himself from a circular issued by the Planning Authority (PA), which makes it impossible to see and quantify objections presented by the public on different projects.

“The Minister was not informed of this decision by the PA. He strongly believes that the PA should be transparent in its work and has asked the PA for an explanation,” a spokesperson said.

Objections by the general public have been removed from the PA’s public information system making it impossible to quantify the number of people presenting objections to particular projects.

Moreover, only the architect and the developer will have access to these objections.

In the past, the large number of objectors was an argument used by NGOs in their struggle against major developments like the DB towers which attracted thousands of objections.

Moviment Graffitti has described this measure as "a declaration of war".

“We will fight this measure by all means necessary since Planning Minister Aaron Farrugia and Chief Executive Martin Saliba have decided to declare war,” the NGO said.

Graffitti claims the measure is aimed to safe face for developers facing public opposition.

“Hiding information is the only way for those who want to do things in an underhanded way” and one which is symptomatic of the “greed and dirt” in the Planning Authority and one which tilts the balance in favour of developers.

The decision was taken on the basis of a General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) audit which concluded that objections should only be made available to the developers, their architects and PA employees.

Lawyer and environmentalist Claire Bonello decreed the lack of transparency describing the GDPR audit as a "smokescreen." "It is impossible to fathom how GDPR is being invoked when objections will still be made available to developers and their architects".

She pointed that any privacy issues can be addressed by giving objectors the option to choose whether their names are published or not.

"It is crucial that all objections are accessible because this is the only way to ensure that Planning commissions and boards have considered and addressed all representations as they are required to do by law."

Claire Bonello warned that if the decision is not withdrawn, NGOs will be forced to commence legal procedures.

Questions sent to the Planning Authority by this newspaper have remained unanswered.