[WATCH] 'I will not resign': Byron Camilleri defends his position following third prison suicide

Byron Camilleri has defended his position as Minister for Home Affairs, stating that he has always taken action on prison deaths in line with the conclusions of the individual magisterial inquiries.

Reacting to the latest prison death, the third of its kind this year, the minister insisted that action was always taken once the magisterial inquiry is concluded.

Camilleri met with prisons director Alex Dalli earlier on Wednesday morning. According to Camilleri, the two reached an agreement on Dalli’s suspension during the meeting.

He also revealed that an interim CEO will be appointed in the coming hours.

The minister said that any decisions and reforms on prison affairs will be carried out according to the conclusions of a separate inquiry into prison operations.

When asked whether earlier action on the part of the ministry could have prevented recent deaths, Camilleri argued that the majority of prison deaths over the years were the result of natural causes.

“I always acted and am obliged to act on the basis of the facts presented to me,” he said in defence of his ministerial position.

He also added that Prime Minister Robert Abela agreed with Dalli’s suspension.

A 35-year-old Indian man was found dead in his prison cell at Corradino Correctional Facility on Wednesday morning. This prompted Dalli to suspend himself, while a magisterial inquiry has been launched.

