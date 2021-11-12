[WATCH] Grech to Gafà: Tell the public whether you are investigating Joseph Muscat

Bernard Grech is upping the pressure on Commissioner for Police Angelo Gafà by calling on him to inform the public on whether he is investigating Joseph Muscat.

In a brief video message, Grech insisted the the commissioner is duty-bound to inform the public on whether Joseph Muscat is being investigated over a set of payments received by a company linked to Steward Healthcare.

"It's been five days since we found out that Joseph Muscat received thousands of euro from a company associated with Vitals," he said.

Vitals Global Healthcare secured a concession to operate three local hospitals, but eventually sold this concession to Steward Healthcare. Meanwhile, the company Muscat received money from had previously received millions from Steward Healthcare two years prior.

For Grech, the payments are suspicious enough to merit further investigation from the police commissioner.

“If it was you who committed a crime, even a small crime, they would be after you in an hour. We don’t know if Joseph Muscat is being investigated.”

Grech said the police commissioner is duty-bound to inform the public on whether these payments are being investigated.

“If he hasn’t started investigating, then five days have past in which the suspect can do anything to build documentation and defend himself.”

He added that it’s not enough to say that former prime ministers have obligations to fulfill. "It must be the commissioner, the institutions that work, and no one, not even the Prime Minister, can hold them back from their work."

"People need the peace of mind that police go after the big fish as well as the little fish."