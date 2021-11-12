COVID-19: Active cases rise to 513, 50 new infections recorded

Malta recorded 50 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, figures published on the Health Ministry Facebook page show.

Active have now risen to 513, after only 10 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 16 patients currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, of whom three are in the ITU.

Till yesterday, 901,238 doses were administered of which 70,036 are booster doses.

No deaths were recorded. 462 total deaths have been recorded since the start of the pandemic.