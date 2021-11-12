Archbishop claims he was not aware of development plans for Qala land

Archbishop Charles Scicluna testified as a witness in a case between the developers of land in Gozo, and a family whose land title they are challenging.

The developers are connected to a 17th century feudal foundation, the Abbazia di Sant Antonio degli Navarra, whose heirs today claim are rightful owners to swathes of land in Qala and Nadur.

The Abbazia, defined as a ‘lay benefice’, was set up as a foundation to hold the lands for heirs of the noblewoman Cosmana Navarra.

The Stagno Navarra family, who claim they are heirs to the Abbazia, secured control of the foundation by paying off the Maltese Catholic Church an initial sum of €200,000 despite 20 years of legal challenges to the late Richard Stagno Navarra’s claim.

When asked whether he stands by his decision, the Archbishop said: "The decision of church does not have an effect on what happens to the land, as that is the responsibility of the state and courts".

He also claimed that he was not aware that the land was to be acquired for development purposes.

The court case is being presented by the Abbazia’s ‘rector’, the lawyer Peter Valentino, on behalf of the Stagno Navarras and their partners judge Dennis Montebello and former Gozo curia lawyer Carmelo Galea.

Moviment Graffiti expresses solidarity with the protestors

Moviment Graffitti expressed solidarity with the Gozitans that gathered to protest outside the Gozitan court, “facing threats from ruthless speculators.”

“The protestors have gathered to show their anger and disappointment in the archbishop, whose renunciation of obligations or faculties imposed on him in the contract of foundation has contributed to suffering and environmental destruction in Gozo.”

The NGO explained that farmers are starting to give up on their lands due to the medieval foundation, now controlled by Patrick Valentino, increasing the prices of their leases. “Valentino has already transferred the land subject to the court dispute even before the court decides on the case - this shows an element of arrogance and insensitivity,” Moviment Graffitti said.