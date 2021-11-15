Metsola confirms bid for EPP candidate for European Parliament president

The Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola has confirmed her bid for European Parliament presidency.

“This is an internal process, but I can confirm that I will be a candidate to be the EPP Group’s nominee for President of the European Parliament,” she told MaltaToday.

In November 2020, Roberta Metsola was elected to the office of First Vice-President of the European Parliament, becoming the first Maltese person to hold one of the top jobs within the European institution.

This makes her the highest-ranking Maltese ever within the European Parliament.

In a brief comment on Monday, Metsola said she will be speaking to her colleagues about how they see the role of the Parliament in the second half of the legislature, and how they want the institution to evolve.

“I want to help get people in our Member States to believe in Europe - and the Parliament can support MEPs as we bring European decision-making closer to people in different villages, towns and cities across Europe,” she said.

That role could well be entrusted to Metsola if she emerges as a strong nominee by the EPP group, and finds consensus among liberals, greens and the socialists themselves.

She would also be the first woman president of the European Parliament since 1999.

“The challenges Europe is facing, but also the opportunities, require the Parliament to have a strong clear voice and I am ready to do my part as we work together to re-capture the enthusiasm for our project,” the MEP said.

Austrian MEP Othmar Karas has also submitted his nomination for the post.

