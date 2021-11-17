Rosianne Cutajar: 'Malta will not become another Amsterdam'

Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar insisted the proposed bill on the regulation of cannabis will not turn Malta “into another Amsterdam”.

Addressing the House, Cutajar, who was previously overseeing the drafting of the cannabis legislation, said it is not true that government is promoting cannabis use.

“I can put everyone’s mind at rest, that Malta will not become another Amsterdam. We don’t want to encourage and normalise cannabis use,” Cutajar stated. She mentioned how public consumption of the plant would be prohibited under the proposed law.

The House is currently carrying out the Second Reading on the cannabis reform that will usher in radical changes.

Cutajar said the previous legislation decriminalised a “ridiculous” amount of cannabis - 3.5 grams - and that with this new legislation, the police could focus on crimes that are truly problematic.

“Cigarettes are legal but that does not mean that everyone should smoke. Individuals are free to make a personal decision. We have to fight substance abuse with education and not with fear”.

“This legislation will lead to a more socially just country,” concluded Cutajar.

Nationalist MP Claudio Grech said legislation that deals with drug abuse has to be sensitive, and it should consider the impacts it will have along the years.

He said that the PN’s position against the bill, is due to the impact cannabis consumption could have on minors and the vulnerable. “The aim of every legislation should be to protect the vulnerable”.

He said amongst the PN parliamentary group, there are different perspectives but ultimately a common position.

“Our position is not inspired by vengeance or prejudice but based on scientific facts, which are currently very limited,” Grech said.

He accused the government of proposing this legislation without conducting the proper impact assessment and not having enough evidence to back it up.

“Our position is based on responsibility not populism. De facto this bill is legalisation not decriminalisation […] This bill will do a lot of harm to our society,” Grech stated.

Nationalist Party spokesperson for health Stephen Spiteri spoke of his medical background and alleged that the legislation will promote dangerous drug abuse practices.

Spiteri said cannabis consumption leads to psychological problems like paranoia, psychosis and suicide thoughts. He said the mental health wards for drug abusers, are flooded with patients.

“Let’s be clear on those issues. We don’t want that in ten years’ time, we lead the same fight as we do nowadays against alcohol and smoking,” Spiteri said.

He said that the government needs to “pause and think” about this law, as according to him drug abuse leads to many complications.

“We are offering the way that could lead to better health and wellbeing of the country,” Spiteri stated.

READ ALSO: Parliament starts debating radical cannabis reform