Ponte Ferries service to Augusta service gets green light, first trips from today

The Ponte Ferries fast-catamaran service between Malta and Sicily starts off today, after a temporary permit was granted by Italian authorities.

Ponte Ferries was due to launch on 8 August but has had to postpone after competing operator Virtù Ferries objected to the company’s use of the Augusta Port.

It will operate between Wine Wharf quay in Valletta and Augusta five times a week, and the itinerary allows for flexible and late departure times.

During this month of operations, a return trip for a driver and private vehicle will cost under €100, while any accompanying adults can travel one way at €9.99. Children aged 13 and under, as well as pets travel for free, while cyclists can take up their bicycle at no extra charge. There are also special rates for light cargo throughout this month.

“We’re very appreciative of our clients’ patience and understanding during the past weeks and thank all the parties involved for their continuous support and cooperation to give Ponte Ferries the green light to set sail,” a company spokesman said.

It explained the port of Augusta is located less than five minutes away from the autostrada, giving those wishing to reach or explore areas closer to Catania, Taormina and Syracuse quicker and easier access.