Festa enthusiasts fume over COVID ban after President's Fun Run: 'It's unfair'

Festa enthusiasts have been left fuming following yesterday’s President’s Fun Run calling out what they feel are double standards when it comes to COVID-19 restrictions.

On Sunday, the yearly fundraising event was carried out with slight changes so as to prevent the spread of COVID-19 with several walking marathons held in different towns. The multiple small-scale events replaced the traditional single mass event that normally culminated with a large gathering in Valletta.

However, the fun run gatherings have prompted complaints from festa enthusiasts over what they believe is unfair treatment. Despite the lifting of most restrictions related to COVID-19 over the last six months, regulations on the celebration of village feasts have remained the same.

Earlier in November, enthusiast from the Bormla parish were left surprised after a request for a procession with the Immaculate Conception on the 8 December was turned down by the authorities.

Speaking to this newspaper, enthusiast Noel Castillo said this was a case of “two weights, two measures.”

“It’s just not fair. We are not expecting full-scale celebrations to take place, but seeing yesterday’s events was just unfair,” he said.

Castillo’s sentiment was shared by St George Qormi parish priest Mario Mangion who took to Facebook to express his anger at yesterday’s event.

“What is the difference between a 100 people walking to collect money for charity, and a 100 people walking in procession behind the statue of baby Jesus during Christmas?” he said. “Why have a lot of protocols been changed, and those that regulate religious activities have received massive resistance to change?”

He questioned why a number of events are being held at outdoor venues, but a religious activity cannot be held. “Is the pandemic being used as an excuse to control religious practices?”

Chris Briffa from Għaqda Każini tal-Banda also spoke of unfairness when talking to MaltaToday, institing that while the organization had no problem with the fun run being organized, there were double standards.

“What I can’t understand is why the fun run is allowed, but religious activities are not?” he said. “There are undercurrents who are working against the feast culture. May we be proved wrong.”

He said a working group meeting with representatives from band club and feast committees will be held on Monday evening so that an official position on the issue is taken.

Castillo also said the situation cannot remain as is for another year, saying religious traditions could risk losing out on volunteers.

“These are traditions which largely depend on volunteers. If we spend three years without being allowed to do anything, they will die out,” he said.

