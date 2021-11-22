MaltaToday’s MPs’ Rich List 2021: who’s the richest of them all?

Luke Vella compiled all asset declarations by MPs in 2021, and then ranked them by their net position if they declared quantifiable amounts.

What readers can see here are net positions after adding bank deposits, with stocks and bond values, insurance policies, less declared debts.

Missing here are property values, which are not quantified when declared by MPs, and also stocks and bonds which although declared, did not come with a quantifiable value.

