Archbishop sounds warning on drugs at inauguration of Ibwar drug therapeutic centre

Archbishop Charles Scicluna has warned against the facilitation of drugs amid parliamentary discussions on cannabis reform.

Scicluna was speaking at the inauguration of an adolescent drug therapeutic centre in Ibwar. The €4 million centre will offer substance abuse services for those aged 13 to 18, and will be run by Caritas.

Both Caritas and the Church expressed fear that a new cannabis reform will normalise drug use. The new Bill would allow a drug user to grow up to four cannabis plants at home, and would be free to carry up to 7g of cannabis without criminal reprimand.

“Youths should take informed choices and the state should inform and educate them, whilst promoting an alternative and healthy lifestyle,” Scicluna said.

He added that the Church is willing to offer help to the state in fulfilling this.

Prime Minister Robert Abela praised Caritas at the inauguration for remaining a vital partner to government.

“In Caritas, we have a partner that helps us reach this aim, although we might have different opinions,” he said.

Anthony Gatt, Caritas Director, described the opening of the new centre as a historic moment. “The centre welcomes 13-18 year olds and offers an opportunity for those who would have ended up in hospital or possible prison,” he said.

Social Justice Minister Michael Falzon added that the state is sending a strong statement through this inauguration. “It is vital that we offer a second chance to everyone […] Reaching out is essential, as drugs are not a solution but a problem,” Falzon stated.

READ ALSO: Cannabis reform edges closer as PN votes against in conclusion of second reading