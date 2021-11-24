Prison inquiry report could be published in coming weeks – Byron Camilleri

The conclusions of an inquiry into prison operations will be made public over the next two weeks, the home affairs minister announced on Wednesday.

Minister Byron Camilleri said that the inquiry report will be published with a set of reforms and initiatives to improve the Corradino Correctional Facility.

“We will announce initiatives and reforms to ensure that the prison can be a place of order, that offers justice to victims, a place where officials can work peacefully, and a place of true rehabilitation.”

An internal inquiry into prison operations was launched after inmate Colin Galea killed himself in his prison cell.

The inquiry board, led by psychiatrist Anton Grech, was tasked with reviewing suicide prevention measures in the prison facility.

The board’s remit includes an evaluation of the procedures used in prison to assess the mental and physical health of inmates, and support measures for drug dependents.

The composition of the board had cast doubts on its independence since all three members are or were involved in the prison system.

Anton Grech had served on the prison visitor’s board, while George Grech is listed on the Home Affairs website as chairperson of the Prison Addiction Rehabilitation Board. Formosa Pace is also listed as a member of the Prison Leave Advisory Board and it is unclear whether she has resigned from this post as well.

Another inmate committed suicide two months after Colin Galea’s death. This led to Alexander Dalli, the prison CEO, suspending himself from the position.

Robert Brincau replaced him as interim CEO. Brincau used to run the detention services in prison and was implemented several changes in welfare and security in his role.