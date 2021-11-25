Lawrence Gonzi lashes out at Speaker over letter to Matthew Caruana Galizia

Former Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi has lashed out at Speaker Anglu Farrugia over the legal letter sent to Matthew Caruana Galizia, son of late Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Matthew Caruana Galizia had sent a letter to the Speaker calling him to resign over his inaction against Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar. However, Farrugia issued a dry ripose while taking Caruana Galizia to task over an apparent lack of procedural knowledge, since he penned the letter directly to Farrugia.

Cutajar, a Labour MP, was found to have breached ethics when she did not declare in her parliamentary register a €7,000 gift from Tumas magnate Yorgen Fenech, who also stands accused of masterminding the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Gonzi, a former Speaker himself, said in a Facebook statement, that the position of the Commissioner for the Standards in Public Life has been ridiculed and that the "standards" narrative is futile.

“Where has the Speaker of the Maltese Parliament ever spoken on behalf of the Government or the Opposition, or answered to complaints from the public by trying to shut their mouth, through a legal letter,” stated Gonzi.

In the statement, Gonzi made reference to a speech he had made in Parliament to commemorate its 100 year anniversary. Whilst paying tribute to slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, he said that the main role of the Parliament is to defend the rule of law.

Gonzi stressed on the need for MPs to not turn a blind eye to events that occur on the island, such as the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, the several suicides carried out in prison, the murder of Lassana Cisse, and others.

He called for the accountability and transparency of the government, which he said are “fundamental for a strong and healthy economy”.