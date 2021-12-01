COVID-19: 95 new cases registered, 11 in Mater Dei as hospitalisations decline

Malta registered 95 new infections of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to data released on Wednesday.

Figures released by the Health Ministry show that active cases now stand at 1,212 after 70 recoveries were registered.

No new deaths were registered. Since the start of the pandemic, 468 have died with COVID.

There are currently 11 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which two are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 123,944 vaccine booster doses were administered.

No cases of the new Omicron variant have yet been flagged by the Maltese health authorities.

READ ALSO: What do we know about the Omicron COVID-19 variant so far?