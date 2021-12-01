menu

COVID-19: 95 new cases registered, 11 in Mater Dei as hospitalisations decline

COVID-19 update 1 December | 95 new cases • 1,213 active cases • 11 patients in hospital, 2 in ITU • vaccine booster doses 123,944 • Total deaths 468

luke_vella
1 December 2021, 12:40pm
by Luke Vella
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Malta registered 95 new infections of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to data released on Wednesday.

Figures released by the Health Ministry show that active cases now stand at 1,212 after 70 recoveries were registered.

No new deaths were registered. Since the start of the pandemic, 468 have died with COVID.

There are currently 11 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which two are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 123,944 vaccine booster doses were administered.

No cases of the new Omicron variant have yet been flagged by the Maltese health authorities.

READ ALSO: What do we know about the Omicron COVID-19 variant so far?

Luke Vella joined MaltaToday as a reporter in 2021
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.