Final vote on ground-breaking cannabis reform next week after Opposition asks for a division

Parliament will take the final vote on the cannabis reform Bill next week after the Opposition called for a division during the Third Reading presented today.

Equality Minister Owen Bonnici presented the final reading of the Bill, which was seconded by government Whip Glenn Bedingfield.

The ground-breaking Bill will allow the possession of up to 7g of cannabis and the growing of four plants at home. It also provides for regulated clubs from where cannabis can be sold to registered members.

The Opposition called for a division, which necessitates a roll call vote to be taken next Tuesday.

Nationalist Party Whip Robert Cutajar said the Opposition will vote against the Bill but called on parliament’s Petitions Committee to urgently discuss a petition presented today by 53 organisations and individuals asking for changes to the law.

Cutajar said the petition should be discussed before the final vote.

On Tuesday, 53 organisations, including Caritas and employer groups, and a number of academics, opposed to the reform proposed several changes to mitigate what they believe will be the negative impact of legalisation on society.