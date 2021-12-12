Bernard Grech tells Naxxar mayor to resign over conflict of interest

Naxxar mayor Anne Marie Muscat Fenech Adami has been asked to resign after she failed to declare her conflict of interest in a proposed Naxxar development at the former trade fair grounds.

“Nationalist Party General Secretary Michael Piccinino, following a discussion with The Leader of the Nationalist Party Bernard Grech, earlier in the afternoon spoke with Naxxar Mayor Anne Marie Muscat Fenech Adami and asked her to resign in the face of an undeclared conflict of interest as revealed in the media,” a statement by the PN read.

Should Muscat Fenech Adami fail to submit her resignation in the coming 24 hours, the case will be brought before the Party's Disciplinary and Ethical Commission in order to be able to investigate and reach its conclusions on this case.

Earlier on Sunday, MaltaToday reported on how the Naxxar mayor felt there was no conflict of interest when she did not declare to the local council, she was a company secretary in a firm partly owned by Edwin Mintoff, the architect of controversial 10-storey tower she voted in favour of.

Nationalist mayor Anne Marie Muscat Fenech Adami voted for the project, a two-tower complex at the former trade fair grounds, despite the council having previously said it was opposed to the proposed height just a month ago.

Muscat Fenech Adami happens to be a company secretary in a company where the apartment complex project architect Edwin Mintoff is a shareholder.

Asked by MaltaToday on whether she would be resigning earlier, Muscat Fenech Adami said she would not.

“No, not at all. It wasn’t me alone who took the decision, we did it collectively as a council,” she said.

“The Nationalist Party demands the highest standards from officials and all those who either represent it,” the PN statement read.