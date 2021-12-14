menu
PN: Prime Minister must act now and remove Justyne Caruana immediately

The Nationalist Party has called on the Prime Minister to remove Education Minister Justyne Caruana from her position following the damning findings by the Standards Commissioner

14 December 2021, 11:19am
by Laura Calleja
The PN said that the prime minister had no time to lose

The Nationalist Party has called on Prime Minister Robert Abela to “act immediately” and remove Education Minister Justyne Caruana from her post.

In a statement on Tuesday, the party said that Caruana’s position was no longer tenable in light of the  Standards Commissioner’s report that the minister breached ethics when she accorded “preferential treatment” to her boyfriend, Daniel Bogdanovic by granting him a direct order for a job he was not competent for.

“The Commissioner's report makes it clear that there is a potential breach of the law on which the police should take action,” the party said.

The PN said that the Prime Minister had no time to lose. “Robert Abela should act immediately. The education sector needs a minister to guide and invest in teachers as needed and not to waste money on friends,” the PN said. 

The damning report concluded that Bogdanovic was not qualified or competent to carry out his job, and the ministry made every effort to hide his incompetence. Hyzler found that Bogdanovic’s work was in actual fact carried out by Dr Paul Debattista, a consultant in Caruana’s ministry.

