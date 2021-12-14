Lawrence Gonzi’s call for cannabis law to be repealed puts pressure on PN

Former prime minister Lawrence Gonzi is putting pressure on the Nationalist Party to commit itself to repeal the cannabis reform expected to be approved this afternoon.

In a Facebook status on Tuesday, the former PN leader rallied against the reform, which will liberalise cannabis use for recreational purposes. But he also put pressure on the Opposition to be more assertive and promise to withdraw the law.

“Even if the bill is voted into law, someone has to step up and think about removing it as soon as possible using all the legitimate means,” Gonzi said.

The former PM’s statement comes ahead of the third reading vote in parliament later today.

“I cannot understand how this government has chosen to ignore the advice of experts who spoke against this law,” Gonzi said. “I cannot understand how a supposed socialist government which says it seeks the common good, is ignoring all this and will be taking such a great risk which will surely have a negative effect on our society.”

The former Nationalist leader said he hoped the law was not being introduced to serve the interests of the few.

“I hope that all this is not being carried out to serve the interests of the few who are only thinking about the money,” he said.

The PN has come out against the law but has so far insisted it is premature to make a commitment on whether it will repeal it once in government.