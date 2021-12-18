‘Dilly-dallying’ PM and Mario Cutajar responsible for civil service shortcomings – ADPD

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Principal Permanent Secretary Mario Cutajar share responsibility over education minister Justyne Caruana’s ethics breach case, due to their lack of action, ADPD Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said on Saturday.

Cacopardo said the 89-page report by the Standards Commissioner into the Bogdanovic contract with the education ministry, provides a clear case of multiple ethic breaches by the minister.

“If one were to focus only on what the ministry did, one concludes that it was not only the minister responsible for this breach but also the person occupying the role entrusted to ensure that these abuses do not take place in the first place: permanent secretary Frank Fabri,” Cacopardo said.

“Witness statements indicate that a cover-up was also planned, making things even more serious.”

An investigation by Standards Commissioner George Hyzler uncovered serious shortcomings in the contract granted to personal friend of Caruana, Daniel Bogdanovic, possiblly having criminal implications.

Cacopardo emphasised the severity of the case, since Caruana is responsible for children’s education and Fabri is the top civil servant within the education ministry. He said the report says the case could even merit a criminal investigation, potentially leading to imprisonment.

“However, political responsibility should be carried at once, independently of any criminal proceedings that may be taken against those involved.”

“When the case is crystal-clear, it is indeed despicable that neither the Prime Minister nor the Principal Permanent Secretary have taken prompt action. Their dilly-dallying means that they are also responsible for this filth,” Cacopardo said.