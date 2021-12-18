It’s a cold, cold Christmas: temperature to drop to six degrees Saturday night

Temperatures are expected to drop to six degrees in the early hours of Sunday as a ridge of low pressure extends from the Balkans to Libya.

The strong Northeasterly winds prevalent on Saturday are expected to rise to Force 5 to 6 overnight, pushing temperatures down in the wee hours on Sunday.

Hail is also a possibility, according to Facebook forecast page, Malta Weather.

Malta International Airport’s Metereological Office shows that the weather today will be fine, becoming partly cloudy and with some isolated showers to the East.

On Sunday, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy.

Sunday’s low pressure ridge will not last long and temperatures are expected to start rising again by noon, triggered by an area of high pressure which will extend from the west.

While the cold spell Sunday morning will not get close to the record 1.4 degrees registered in January 1981, the strong wind will drive the wind-chill factor to below zero.