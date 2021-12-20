menu

COVID-19: 42 patients in hospital, 5 in ITU as virus surge continues

20 December COVID-19 update | 252 new cases • 2,190 active cases • 42 patients in hospital, five in ITU • vaccine booster doses 171,357 • Total deaths 471

20 December 2021, 12:35pm
by Laura Calleja
Mater Dei Hospital (File photo)
252 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday, figures published by the Health Ministry show. 

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 471. 

Active cases stand at 2,190 after 153 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 42 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which five are in the ITU. 

Until yesterday, 1,012,732 vaccine doses were administered, of which 172,357 were booster doses.

