Animal rights NGO says they have been shut out of zoo legislation discussions

Animal rights NGO Time for Change Malta has raised concerns over ongoing developments related to zoo legislation in Malta.

In a statement on Monday, the NGO said it had several questions regarding the zoo impact assessment that Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo recently confirmed is being conducted by a private company.

"On what basis was it decided to carry out this impact assessment? Why was the process not communicated to the public? And will the replies be given through the public consultation process be ignored in favour of this impact assessment?" the NGO asked.

AIS Environment Ltd is currently conducting a social, environmental and economic impact assessment of the proposed zoo legislation.

The NGO also flagged that zoo owners were being consulted in the impact assessment, however multiple NGOs and pressure groups were shut out. "We remain with the perception that the authorities will bow to pressure and insist on keeping physical contact with animals and rampant breeding."

"We are asking for the authorities in charge to upkeep their mandate and to prioritise the welfare of animals above the interests of private business owners," Time for Change said.

The NGO called for the government to stop physical contact and uncontrolled breeding and trading, and instead enforce rules related to conservation, which it said is the only reason zoos in the "modern world should exist."

"The fact that close physical contact with humans and captivity negatively affect welfare has been proven through peer-reviewed empirical studies, and yet we continue to refute this evidence and insist on blindly trudging along according to the whims of a few individuals," the NGO said.

The Animal Rights Ministry has long since been silent on when it plans to publish the Bill on the Keeping of Wild Animals in Zoos after the public consultation closed in December 2020.

In November of last year, the ministry released for public consultation fresh regulations that planned to overhaul the 2003 rules on zoos. According to the public consultation website, the White Paper received 1,407 responses - 1,388 coming from individuals and 19 from organisations.

The feedback is being analysed, but there is no indication as to when the government plans to issue the draft rules.

