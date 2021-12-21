Road safety campaign 'paused' after equality commission slams videos for racial and gender stereotypes

Updated at 2:15pm with Malta Public Transport statement

Malta Public Transport has "paused" its road safety video campaign after the equality commission ordered the clips to be withdrawn over race and gender stereotypes.

The bus company said on Tuesday afternoon that it has reached out to the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality and other organisations to discuss the educational videos at the centre of controversy.

"Malta Public Transport would like to ensure that its educational content clearly communicates its values of inclusivity and equal opportunities, therefore the campaign will be paused until it has been discussed with all stakeholders and a consensus is reached as to the best method to raise awareness on road safety," the company said in a statement.

The clips were issued by MAPFRE Middlesea, an insurance company, and Malta Public Transport as part of an educational campaign on road-safety.

Earlier, the NCPE said it reviewed the video clips and identified both racial and gender stereotypes, ordering them to be withdrawn.

“Although the video-clips centre around cartoonish characters, the storyline still portrays these characters as racialised persons through the use of specific skin-colours and hair-textures, with the black character depicted in a negative way. Additionally, women and men are also portrayed in stereotypical gender roles within and outside the household,” the NCPE said.

It added that in view of their problematic portrayal of gender and race, the video-clips in question should be withdrawn.

The clips were condemned last week by organisations that combat racism. MAPFRE had defended the campaign, describing it as “totally innocent” and calling the reaction “disproportionate”.

The videos depict a black character with Afro hair named Mr Careless, who drives recklessly, and a light-skinned family named the Safe family, who drive well on the road.

The NCPE said that while the stereotypical depictions might have been unintentional, companies have to ensure that published material is free from racist and sexist stereotypes to avoid reproducing prejudice and inequality in society.

It added that companies and other organisations can ask for assistance and training from the NCPE on matters related to equality, discrimination and harassment.