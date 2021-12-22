COVID alarm as new cases hit record 582, two deaths registered

585 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Wednesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

This is the highest number of cases Malta has registered in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

Two deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, two men aged 52 and 53. This brings the total number of deaths to 473.

Active cases stand at 2,991 after 94 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 47 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which four are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,019,517 vaccine doses were administered, of which 177,989 were booster doses.

