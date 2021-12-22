‘People aboard are traumatised’: 200 migrants await safe port as Malta turns a blind eye

The Sea-Eye 4 remains close to Sicily while over 200 migrants aboard the vessel await a safe port.

A spokesperson for Sea-Eye told MaltaToday that there are now 216 people on board, after three patients were evacuated due to rapidly deteriorating health.

The Italian coastguard carried out the evacuation and brought the three patients, including their partners and family members, to shore.

“The people aboard are traumatised, many injured and complain about pain, seasickness, have infections, some of the children have broken bones,” the spokesperson said.

Sea-Eye had accused Malta of violating its international obligation to rescue people at sea after 223 people were rescued across four operations in the Maltese search and rescue zone.

Among the initial 223 aboard where 29 women, four of whom were pregnant, and eight children.

The rescues took place in the Maltese search and rescue zone, but the Maltese Maritime Rescue Co-Ordination Centre did not respond or coordinate these cases.

“Our ship has asked for a port of safety already to bring the people on land, but so far only Italy has responded. They said that they have forwarded our rest to the authorities but they also pointed out that this happened outside of the Italian SAR zone, and not under the coordination of MRCC Rome.”

Now with 216 people on board, the Sea-Eye 4 is still waiting for the assignment of a port of safety.

“Temperatures are dropping and it is supposed to rain today. The crew is doing their best to protect and care for the people but we need a port as soon as possible because these people need adequate care ashore.”