Small businesses want proper enforcement after COVID restrictions come into play

Malta Chamber of SMEs CEO Abigail Mamo said that while businesses have not reacted negatively to newly introduced COVID-19 restrictions, proper enforcement must be carried out.

“Everyone is ready to share responsibility and sacrifice for the long run, but we need to make it count. Let’s use the chance to ensure the sacrifices are worthwhile,” she said.

Amid the increase in COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced the rollout of new coronavirus measures.

From 17 January 2022, bars, snack bars, restaurants, kazini, gyms, pools, spas, casinos, gaming parlours, cinemas, theatres, sporting events and organised events will only accessible to people with valid vaccine certificates.

Mamo said the people need to acknowledge that a sacrifice has to be made. “We need to recognize that the situation has to be put under control.”

Asked if the new measures will impact SMEs, Mamo said that in the long run they shouldn’t.

“There will be certain complications such as keeping records of customers, and training staff to carry out the checks. There will be added burdens, but there is no other way,” she said. “We need to give people an incentive to take the booster.’

The CEO also said that government has been clear in its approach with the Chamber.

“We met with the Prime Minister before the restrictions were announced, and questions that were made were answered. Government strategy is clearly that of keeping hospitalizations under control,” she said.

Mamo said the chamber will continue to monitor the situation nonetheless.

On Thursday, Malta registered a record 733 new COVID-19 cases.