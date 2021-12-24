COVID-19: Record 955 cases registered, hospitalisations climb to 70

Malta has registered a record 955 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

This is the highest number of cases Malta has registered in a single day since the start of the pandemic, superseding Wednesday’s and Thursday’s previous record.

Active cases have shot up to 4,469 after just 118 new recoveries were registered.

Hospitalisations have also increased to 70, with five patients in ITU.

Till yesterday, 1,027,903 vaccine doses were administered, of which 184,929 are a booster dose.

No deaths were registered.