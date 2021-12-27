Casual election to replace former Labour MP Silvio Grixti on 4 January

The Electoral Commission has kick-started the casual election process to fill the seat vacated by former Labour MP Silvio Grixti on the Third District.

Grixti resigned last week after news emerged that he is being investigated by the police over fraudulent medical certificates.

Election candidates on the Third District who were not elected have from today until Friday to submit their nomination. The casual election will be held on Tuesday 4 January at the Naxxar counting hall.

Nominations are being received at the Electoral Commission’s office at the ex-trade fair grounds in Naxxar between 9am and noon.

In the last general election, Grixti, a medical doctor, received the third highest first count votes after Chris Fearne and Carmelo Abela.

The Labour Party candidates left on the district who do not have a parliamentary seat and thus eligible to contest the casual election are: Mario Calleja, Edric Micallef, Marion Mizzi, Sebastian Muscat and Kenneth Spiteri.