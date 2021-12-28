Clyde Puli takes a dig at education ministers' turnover: 'From a school every year to a minister every year'

Nationalist MP Clyde Puli has taken a dig at government's handling of the education sector, insisting the country went from having a new school built every year to having a new education minister evey year.

Puli was speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, 24 hours after Cifton Grima was appointed new education minister, following the resignation of scandal-hit Justyne Caruana.

Caruana had been preceded by Owen Bonnici and Evarist Bartolo, all serving within the same legislature.

"Clifton Grima is the fourth education minister in this legislature. This has stripped such an important sector from stability and a sense of leadership at such a critical time," Puli argued, mentioning how during the 25-year PN tenure, there were only four different education ministers.

“The current state in the sector is not a happy one and serious reform is required. The Bogdanovic contract case was not the sole incident of lack of good governance," Puli added.

He emphasised on transperancy and clarity from the government vis-a-vis the schools reopening in view of the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases. “We expect that given the urgency, such decisions should have already been taken and preparations in place.”

“The proposal I must insist on most for the sector is that we build a national strategy together, and involve all stakeholders in the discussions,” Puli stated.

Also present in the conference was PN candidate Justin Schembri, who questioned Grima’s reputation, referring to the NAO report on the Ta’ Kandja shooting range contract. Schembri stated that 95% of all contracts were awarded by direct order to the same company.

“How was no criminal investigation into misappropriation of funds initiated? Clifton Grima’s reputation is already tarnished,” Schembri argued.

Schembri also spoke of the PN proposals for the sector, including a wage increase for all educators, a 25% stipend increase for student teachers, tablets for all secondary school students, and a €500 voucher for all youths between 16 and 21 to visit a European country.