PN suggests shorter COVID quarantine following negative test, compensation for private swab tests

Government should consult with experts and consider shortening the quarantine period for those who test negative after contracting COVID-19, the Nationalist Party said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PN called for more efficient and practical measures in the "fight" against the pandemic. The proposal is in line with similar measures introduced in some countries to mitigate the impact of quarantine on workplaces.

Malta saw a record of 1,300 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours on Tuesday. Active cases in the community now number 7,735.

The PN said it is unacceptable that there is a four-week wait for a free swab test, which means people who would have come in contact with a positive case will continue mixing in public or pay for a private swab test. Similarly, the PN said there are difficulties in reaching the helpline numbers 111 and 145.

Rapid tests carried out in private clinics cost around €35 while a PCR test costs around €140.

"This government's inefficiency is leading to anxiety and suffering amongst families, and losses amounting to thousands for businesses, workers and self-employed," the PN said. "The government should assume responsibility of this and should refund those expenses and guarantee swab tests within days."

It argued that due to delays and costs related to private swabbing, many are deciding not to test themselves, leading to a hire spread of the virus. The PN also called on government to facilitate access to self-testing kits, that it said, took long to arrive in Malta and are difficult to find.

The party appealed to all to take the vaccine booster dosebooster and thanked health professionals for their work and dedication.