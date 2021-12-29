Clifton Grima sworn in as Education and Sport Minister

Clifton Grima has been officially sworn in as Education and Sport Minister on Wednesday afternoon after being appointed to the post last week,

Grima is taking on the portfolio from Justyne Caruana, who resigned on the back of an ethics breach in which she gifted a €15,000 contract to her partner Daniel Bogdanovic.

Grima previously served as parliamentary secretary responsible for sport, recreation and voluntary organizations.

He will be the fourth Education minister over the span of a single legislature, as apart from Caruana, Owen Bonnici and Evarist Bartolo had served as ministers as well.

In his first comments as minister to MaltaToday, Grima said that he planned on meeting with stakeholders to prioritise the reopening of schools during the COVID-19 spike.

